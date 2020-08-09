Ajimobi left APC indelible guide, direction –Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) yesterday said that former Oyo State Governor, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi left a spirit of compromise, brotherhood and unending desire of seeking everyone to work together which will be a guide and direction for the party and country for years to come.

Osinbajo said this shortly after signing the condolence register during a visit to the Oluyole, Ibadan residence of late Governor Ajimobi where he described Ajimobi’s death as a big loss to the party and nation as a whole.

He said that the former Governor will be sorely missed for his ability to build bridges and mediate practically any dispute and situation by bringing light and direction.

The Vice President, who was accompanied by his wife, Dolapo and son, Fiyin, said Ajimobi’s death was more painful considering the timing when the party and nation are undergoing rebuilding process, adding that the late former party leader was one of those critical to actualising the missions.

His words: “Senator Abiola Ajimobi aside from the fact that I regarded him as a very dear older brother was a major bridge builder in the party.

He was someone we all considered one of those who could mediate practically any dispute, any situation by not just bringing humour but also light and direction and in very many situations and circumstances that we have seen and experienced as a party, as a people and all that.

“So, his death is a very significant one for our party. For us, it’s a very major loss and very unfortunate also at a time that it has come; especially this is a time we are trying to build the party and also a time of nation building.

He was one of those that are critical in doing this.” Oyo State Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, who welcomed the VP and his entourage to the state on behalf of the government, also accompanied the visitors to the residence of the late twoterm former governor.

The team was hosted by the widow of the late governor, Mrs Florence and her children. Top government functionaries that served during the administration of the late governor were also in attendance, as well as, some service commanders.

