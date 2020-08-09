News

Ajimobi left APC indelible guide, direction –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) yesterday said that former Oyo State Governor, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi left a spirit of compromise, brotherhood and unending desire of seeking everyone to work together which will be a guide and direction for the party and country for years to come.

 

Osinbajo said this shortly after signing the condolence register during a visit to the Oluyole, Ibadan residence of late Governor Ajimobi where he described Ajimobi’s death as a big loss to the party and nation as a whole.

 

He said that the former Governor will be sorely missed for his ability to build bridges and mediate practically any dispute and situation by bringing light and direction.

The Vice President, who was accompanied by his wife, Dolapo and son, Fiyin, said Ajimobi’s death was more painful considering the timing when the party and nation are undergoing rebuilding process, adding that the late former party leader was one of those critical to actualising the missions.

 

His words: “Senator Abiola Ajimobi aside from the fact that I regarded him as a very dear older brother was a major bridge builder in the party.

 

He was someone we all considered one of those who could mediate practically any dispute, any situation by not just bringing humour but also light and direction and in very many situations and circumstances that we have seen and experienced as a party, as a people and all that.

 

“So, his death is a very significant one for our party. For us, it’s a very major loss and very unfortunate also at a time that it has come; especially this is a time we are trying to build the party and also a time of nation building.

He was one of those that are critical in doing this.” Oyo State Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, who welcomed the VP and his entourage to the state on behalf of the government, also accompanied the visitors to the residence of the late twoterm former governor.

 

The team was hosted by the widow of the late governor, Mrs Florence and her children. Top government functionaries that served during the administration of the late governor were also in attendance, as well as, some service commanders.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu pays N8.7bn to 2,309 retirees in six months

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…to pay N1.1bn to 260 pensioners this month Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has paid N8.77 billion to 2,309 retirees in the state public service from January to June 2020, the state Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Jibola Ponnle, has said.   The commissioner described as baseless allegations by the South- West […]
News

ICPC: We received 19, 381 petitions in 20 years

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Tuesday, has said it received about 19, 381 petitions in the last 20 years. The commission was established in 2000.   Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said out of the total number of petitions received from individuals […]
News

Salary: Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers, saves N672m monthly

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

F ollowing its screening exercise to ensure that it meets up with the payment of its workers, Niger State government yesterday said it has discovered over 11,000 ghost workers in the state and would be saving N672 million monthly.   The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: