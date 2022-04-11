News

Ajimobi's ex-Special Adviser set to contest Reps seat in Oyo

Bolaji Tunji, former Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy to late Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, has declared his intention to contest in the 2023 general elections.

 

Tunji, who was spokesman to the former governor will be contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ogbomoso North, Ogbomoso South and Oriire Federal Constituency, after due consultations with all the gatekeepers and stakeholders of the constituency.

 

Tunji, who was also a pioneer Managing Director and Editor in Chief of New Telegraph newspaper, was also Executive Director and member of the Board of the Sun newspaper, before joining the administration of Ajimobi.

 

