Ajimobi’s family postpones burial of ex-Oyo gov

Lawan, Omo-Agege, APC govs condole with Oyo govt, family

The family of the former governor of Oyo State, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday announced the postponement of the funeral rites of the former governor, which was allegedly fixed for yesterday (Friday). There were reports on Thursday evening that the former governor will be buried in Ibadan yesterday, after succumbing to COVID-19 complications on Thursday. But the late Ajimobi’s spokesperson, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, told journalists in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence yesterday that the family would soon make an announcement on the burial programme. He said: “The funeral arrangements will be announced soon by the family but it will be observed privately so as to be in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines.” Ajimobi, who has been on a life support machine since last week Friday after slipping into a coma as a result of Coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday following weeks of trying to save his life by doctors.

We’ll miss him-APC govs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum yesterday mourned the death of Senator Ajimobi. In a statement issued by the Chairman of the Forum and Kebbi State governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, the PGF said: “We received the death of His Excellency, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. “We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, people and government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Senantor Abiola Ajimobi. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.”

Abiodun: His death depleted ranks of progressives

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said the death of Ajimobi had depleted the ranks of progressive politicians in the country. Abiodun, in his tribute to the late Ajimobi, declared that he has personally lost a great pillar of support, who stood by him at most trying times. “I have lost a great pillar of support who stood by me at my most trying times. The Ajimobi family has been deprived of a scion and someone who deepened the family’s proud legacy of service; Oyo State has lost a true pacesetter, and the rank of progressive politicians has been depleted,” said Abiodun.

APC: He was a decent man

The All Progressives Congress (APC) described the late Ajimobi a decent man in their tribute to their late party member. According to the statement issued yesterday by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mallam Mai Mala Buni, the party said: “Senator Ajimobi’s death has come at a crucial time when the party is looking up to our well-meaning leaders to champion the needed reforms and reconciliation moves to be undertaken by the newly-appointed caretaker committee of our great party. The APC has lost a decent man who in spirit and character embodied our progressive mantra.”

Amosun: Ex-gov’ll be remembered for hard work

Former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has extolled the virtues of Ajimobi. Amosun, who currently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District, said he would be remembered for his hard work, sense of humour and diligence in the service of humanity. In a condolence letter addressed to Ajimobi’s wife, Chief Florence Ajimobi, Amosun described Ajimobi as a “good friend and brother, who would be remembered for his hard work, sense of humour and diligence in the service of humanity.”

CAN mourns Ajimobi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday condoled with the government and people of Oyo State, over the passing of the former governor. President of CAN, Revd. Samson Ayokunle, described Ajimobi as a peace-loving governor, who during his eight years of administration worked for the good of his people, gave Christians all the support needed and encouraged the peaceful coexistence of religious bodies in the state. A statement signed and made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja by the Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Ayokunle said: “Though a Muslim, he gave the Christian body in the state the opportunity of contributing to the progress of Oyo State, most especially by permitting the Christian women in the state to organise regular prayers in the state and allowing it to be covered live by both the Radio and Television arms of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo, (BCOS).”

Lawan, Omo-Agege mourn

ex-gov President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has ex-pressed grief over the death of the former governor. In a statement by Ola Awoniyi, his Special Adviser on Media, Lawan said: “We, at the Senate, mourn Senator Ajimobi who also served with merit at the upper legislative chamber between 2003 and 2007 during which time he was the Deputy Senate Minority Leader.” Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said: “As a senator in 2003 and governor of Oyo State between 2011 and 2019, his immense contributions to the development of the state and country will remain evergreen in our hearts.”

Ajimobi’s death is painful – Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described the demise of Ajimobi as painful. In the statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, Akeredolu said: “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) receives with a deep sense of loss, the demise of Senator Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State. “He is personally touched and feels the sense of a great loss for many reasons. Aside his political affinity with the late Ajimobi whom he fondly referred to as Egbon, Akeredolu recalls the memorable days of their shared communality and brotherliness in the City of Ibadan prior to their venture into politics.”

Olubadan, Akande, Adewusi, Alli, others mourn

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; the Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande; the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adewusi and the former Secretary to Oyo State Government, Chief Sarafadeen Alli, among others, have consoled with the family of Senator Ajimobi. In the tribute signed on his behalf by his Media Assistant, Adeola Oloko, the Olubadan said: “It is not in Yoruba custom and tradition for a father to announce the obituary of his son. This is the dilemma of His Majesty, Oba Sali Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, Olubadan of Ibadanland in respect of the exit of Ajimobi. “Words are not enough to describe the untimely exit of former Governor Ajimobi, an illustrious son and Aare of Ibadanland.” On his part, Adewusi in a statement he personally signed said: “The news of the passing of our former Governor, Alhaji Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi came to me as a rude shock. He was a successful personality in the corporate world and he made his indelible marks within the political firmament of our dear country. We shall all miss him.” Akande said: “Brought his knack for excellence to governance in Oyo State and left impressive footprints in the areas of infrastructure development and general administration.” Former Minister of Communication, Dr Adebayo Shittu, said he received the news of the death of Ajimobi with rude shock, saying, “He was a very great, eloquent and quintessential leader.” Sarafadeen Alli, who was the governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the 2019 general elections in Oyo State, said: “Despite their different political ideology, Ajimobi maintained brotherly relationship with all and sundry in Ibadan land.”

