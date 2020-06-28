Ajimobi’s remains buried at his Oluyole, Ibadan residence

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The remains of the former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of coronavirus on Thursday, June 25 were laid to rest in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence at 9.25 a.m.

The burial was conducted amidst tight security and full compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines monitored by the officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Ajimobi, who was former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), breathed his last at the First Cardiology Specialist Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, where he was receiving treatment having tested for positive for COVID-19. He was aged 70 years.

Though only a few clerics and close relatives of the deceased politician were allowed into his residence during the burial, New Telegraph observed that those who were allowed in complied with the NCDC coronavirus protocols by wearing face masks and washing their hands before being allowed entry.

Among those seen at the residence were: the Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare; the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the APC Chief Bayo Adelabu (a.k.a. Penkelemesi); Hon. Shina Peller of the House of Representatives; Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, among others.

The remains having being interred according to Islamic rites, final burial prayer session will commence at 12 noon today at the deceased’s Central Mosque, Oke Ado, Ibadan. Many dignitaries are expected at the mosque to pray and pay Ajimobi their last respects.

Presently, many of the former governor’s loyalists and admirers have gathered at the Oke Ado Central Mosque expecting the prayer session to commence.

