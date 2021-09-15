Metro & Crime

Ajimobi’s wife loses mum

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Mrs Victoria Amudoaghan, mother of Dr (Mrs) Florence Ajimobi, wife of the immediate past governorof Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, is dead. She was aged 78. According to a statement by the family made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday, Mrs Amudoaghan died on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born on April 10, 1943 at Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government area of Delta State, the family said.

As a young Lady, she moved to Lagos, settled there and married Late Erasmus Amudoaghan. The union was blessed with children traversing different walks of life. -The Late Victoria Amudoaghan was a very hardworking and enterprising woman. She was also a devout catholic and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Aguda, Surulere, Lagos. “She is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, among them, Dr (Mrs) Florence Ajimobi, wife of the immediate past governor of Oyo State,” the release read.

Our Reporters

