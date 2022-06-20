Arts & Entertainments

Ajimovoix Drums announces release date for next single,  ‘Fake Life’

Blazing Ajimovoix Drums music producer, song writer, singer and DJ also known as the lead viral hit maker in Nigeria flex’s out his other end abilities by adding melodies and lyrics to is newly introduced singing abilities.

The Viral hitmaker, DJ and producer Ajimovoix took to the never let the party stop approach, to dishing out heavy records monthly, this is his birthday drop and he’s got no sleeper named ‘Fake Life’.

Earlier this year in May award winning  producer Ajimovoix Drums  teamed up with several music producers and song writers to deliver his 5track Epp titled ‘Border to Border’ which has made so many impacts in the digital world with the support of Audiomack, Apple Music, Boomplay etc, and still trending.

The ‘Fake Life’ record was produced by Ajimovoix, Fated to be a contender for the biggest Nigerian hit of the year 2021 Focus Dance Beat and definitely’s Ajimovoix signature hit, but this time Ajimovoix Drums opens up the bop with melodious lines before processing into a repetitive chorus which is highly potent ear-worm hook which is further complimented with deep lyrics.

On this ‘Fake Life’ single Ajimovoix Drums the Focus Dance crooner opened up the bop catchy track with his blazing Yoruba touchy-feely lyrics which comes with easy to sing along catchy rhymes and dope punchlines. Ajimovoix Drums is now called African popstar feeling brand new and more addictive than the original version of him self.

The inspirational afro-fusion tune titled ‘Fake Life’ will serve as the singer’s second single for the year 2022 and its already released snippet sounds like a bop.

On his latest single, ‘Fake Life’, the singer went deep to serve a delightful showcase that blurs the line between street pop-powered vibes and pop extravaganza. It follows the thematic base of being inspired by cut your budget to your size as the singer preaches the message is at its clearest as the singer try reach into other’s world to pass his messages.

 

