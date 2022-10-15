Ajomale-Mcword makes list of UN most influential people of African descent

Founder of African Sports Tourism Week and World Sports Tourism Day, Prince Deji Ajomale-McWord, has been named on the Global List of UN Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD). Ajomale-Mcword, who is also the organiser of International Diplomacy Stableford Golf Tournament, Editor-In-Chief of Afri Diplomat Magazine and Managing Partner at Run Africa Advisory, was recognised in the Media and Culture category.

In December 2013, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 68/237, which it proclaimed 2015 – 2024 the International Decade for People of African Descent, with the theme; People of African descent: Recognition, justice and development. Following this, Most Influential People of African Descent stepped in to celebrate Black excellence by recognising high flyers African from around the world, based on three pillars: Recognition, Justice and Development. This year’s celebration was held between September 30 and October 4, shortly after the recent 77th UN General Assembly in the United States.

A number of Black achievers from around the world attended the MIPAD Recognition Week, which was in partnership with CNN. It featured Global 100 Under 40 and Global 100 Law and Justice. Speaking on the honoure, Ajomale- Mcword, said he is humbled and grateful for the honour, noting that it is a big boost for him. “I’m humbled and grateful that the lone moments of sacrifice and hard work didn’t go unnoticed, after all,’’ he said.

Adding that; ‘‘I’ve been doing some epic stuff of global status, but MIPAD recognition is the official stamp of my global relevance and standing. It feels surreal and humbling at the same time; been recognised on the same platform and in the same year alongside The Mayor of New York and Dr. Vimal Shah, who got recognised on Sunday night and was celebrated at New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.

‘‘Seeing a congratulatory message (meant for Dr. Vimal) and MIPAD logo on the screens of NYSE deepened the pride in being recognised on such platform.” Although Ajomale-Mcword, couldn’t attend the event due to challenge with visa, he, however, noted that the recognition would spur him to further heights.

He was also recently presented with a special recognition award for Sports Tourism alongside Access Bank and organizers of Lagos City Marathon, at the Nigeria Tourism Awards. While last month he was named among the Top 100 Most Powerful People in African Hospitality by International Hospitality Institute. Since 2018 when MIPAD debuted, it has recognised the contributions of individuals from about 80 countries where Africans are dispersed.

