Ajunwa Foundation to hold talent hunt for girls in eight statest

Atlanta Olympic Games gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa, has concluded plans to organize talent hunt for girls across eight states of the federation. The first individual gold medalist for the country disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing to announce programme for the celebration of 25 years of winning the gold. According to her, the talent hunt is part of the way her foundation, Chioma Ajunwa- Opara Foundation, want to give back to the society. The Assistant Commissioner of Police leap to a 7.12m to win the gold in Atlanta as she look forward to detecting a new Ajunwa for the country. The former Super Falcons star turned athlete said her foundation already picked three sports, athletics, football and Taekwondo to celebrate the golden jump. “The Olympic Talent Hunt is for girls between the age of 10 and 17 years,” she said. “I have not seen an ex-international in Nigeria thinking about having his or her sports facilities. And in Nigeria, the government always protects the stadium more than the athletes, who are supposed to use them.

“Government will always tell you to train yourself and come for trials. That is what motivated me to build a hostel at Meiran, where the girls will be camped. We will make the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation a reference point in Nigeria’s sports.” Speaking at the occasion, the Director General of the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation, ex-Olympian, Henry Amike, said that the Olympics Talent Hunt for girls would hold in Lagos (May 11 to 13), Abia (May 18 to 19), Edo (May 28 to 30), Anambra (June 7 to 9), Enugu (June 16 to 18), Ebonyi (June 23 to 27) and Imo, her place of birth, (July 6 to 8) with the final phase in Abuja from August 16 to 18. A dinner will hold at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja on August 19. The Chioma Ajunwa Foundation will launch a N6 billion ultra-modern Sports Development Centre in Owerri later in the year. Meanwhile, former Green Eagles striker, Segun Odegbami, who managed Chioma Ajunwa to the golden feat at the Atlanta ’96 Olympics, says determination and passion on the part of the athlete (Chioma Ajunwa) gave Nigeria the gold. “Sadly, I don’t see that kind of determination and passion in our athletes now.

