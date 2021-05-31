Sports

Ajunwa tips Brume for Olympic gold in Tokyo

Nigeria’s first individual Olympic Games gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa, has tipped the new kid on the block, Ese Brume, for an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

 

Ajunwa, who won the gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Games after leaping an African Record distance of 17.12m in the women’s Long Jump, had recently lamented the inability of anyone to break her record in over 25 years.

 

Brume at the weekend set a new African mark in women’s long jump after she leapt an astonishing 7.17m at the Chula Vista Festival to shatter Chioma Ajunwa’s 25-year African record.

 

Three-time African champion Brume took six tries to obliterate that mark with the leading jump in the world this year as she took gold at the Chula Vista Festival

