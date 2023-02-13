Metro & Crime

AK-47: Police detain Abuja pastor, recommend Inspector’s dismissal

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Command, Sadiq Abubakar, has made a recommendation to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to dismiss a police officer, Inspector Musa Audu, who will be facing an orderly room trial for handing over his rifle to the Presiding Pastor, House on the Rock, Abuja Chapter, Uche Aigbe, on Sunday.
Inspector Audu and Pastor Aigbe have also been detained by the Intelligence Response Team, Force Intelligence Bureau, Garki, Abuja, on Monday, our correspondent observed during a visit on Monday.
Aigbe had caused a stir on Sunday when he mounted the pulpit carrying an AK 47 rifle during the second service, which frequently has a high turnout of the congregation who come from different parts of the FCT.

 

