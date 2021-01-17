Akande @82: APC describes him as unifier of voices

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has paid accolades to its first interim National Chairman and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande on his 82 birthday celebration.

According to the party, Akande, who was Chairman of the APC National Reconciliation Committee, is a unifier of different voices in the party. Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee in a statement said: “Chief Akande has remained a father figure in the polity and a unifier in times when the APC needed a voice of reason to settle our differences.

We pray for Chief Akande’s good health as he continues to contribute to the growth of our dear country and party.” Udoedehe further said: “The APC joins family members, friends and associates in congratulating Chief Akande on the laudable achievements he has recorded in his private and public life.”

