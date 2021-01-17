News

Akande @82: APC describes him as unifier of voices

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has paid accolades to its first interim National Chairman and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande on his 82 birthday celebration.

 

According to the party, Akande, who was Chairman of the APC National Reconciliation Committee, is a unifier of different voices in the party. Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee in a statement said: “Chief Akande has remained a father figure in the polity and a unifier in times when the APC needed a voice of reason to settle our differences.

 

We pray for Chief Akande’s good health as he continues to contribute to the growth of our dear country and party.” Udoedehe further said: “The APC joins family members, friends and associates in congratulating Chief Akande on the laudable achievements he has recorded in his private and public life.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa set up committee to boost IGR

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Government has constituted a Tax Advisory Committee for the state to boost internally generated revenue. The committee, led by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will also explore other areas to make the state less dependent on monthly federal allocation. The government at its fourth State Executive Council session at the Government House […]
News Top Stories

Northern governors reject regime change, back President

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) rose from its emergency meeting in Kaduna, yesterday, with a call on Nigerians to reject those they called enemies of the country using the #EndSARS protests to call for regime change.   A communiqué after the meeting made available to newsmen called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari and […]
News

Lions Club urges youths to avoid drug abuse

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The International Association of Lions Clubs, District 4040B-2, Nigeria, has called on Nigerian youths to stay away from drug abuse as it is not only dangerous to their health but also to their future as leaders of tomorrow.   The association stated this during a road walk awareness campaign to sensitize the youths in Oregun […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica