Politics

Akande @82: APC describes him as unifier of voices

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has paid accolades to its first interim National Chairman and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande on his 82 birthday celebration. According to the party, Akande, who was Chairman of the APC National Reconciliation Committee, is a unifier of different voices in the party.

 

Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee in a statement said: “Chief Akande has remained a father figure in the polity and a unifier in times when the APC needed a voice of reason to settle our differences. We pray for Chief Akande’s good health as he continues to contribute to the growth of our dear country and party.”

 

 

 

Udoedehe further said: “The APC joins family members, friends and associates in congratulating Chief Akande on the laudable achievements he has recorded in his private and public life.

 

 

“An elder statesman, grassroots politician, astute administrator and staunch advocate of progressive politics and governance, the APC is proud to note that Chief Akande’s many achievements are as a result of his sincerity of purpose and personal sacrifices he has exhibited in positions of authority he has occupied at state, national and party levels.

 

“The APC owes a great deal of appreciation to Chief Akande for his pivotal and progressive leadership which laid the foundation for our electoral victories in the 2015 General Election, most significantly the historic election of President Muhammadu Buhari which unseated an incumbent president for the first time in an election in Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Insecurity: Reps seek review of arms’ control

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Election: INEC to review, introduce new technologies toward 2023 The House of Representatives has resolved to engage the Federal Government to review the purchase, use and control of arms by the military and other security agencies. PHILIP NYAM examines the resolution   Since the problem of insurgency emanated in the country, one of the biggest […]
Politics

Ndigbo must replicate their ‘can do spirit’ in politics – Okorie

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

Chief Chekwas Okorie is a chieftain of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo. In this interview with FELIX NWANERI, he speaks on the race for the 2023 presidency and what the people of the South-East should do to realize their ambition of producing a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction The jostle for the 2023 presidency has […]
Politics

Ondo 2020: Olafeso remains aspirant to beat – Akinsoyinu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Director General of the Eddy Olafeso Campaign Organisation and record member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ifedayo Akinsoyinu has assured supporters and delegates that former South West Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a leading gubernatorial aspirant in Ondo State, Dr. Eddy Olafeso remains the aspirant to beat at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica