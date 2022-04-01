Akande cautions against arbitrary establishment of tertiary institutions

Ex-Osun State Governor Bisi Akande has cautioned against the establishment of tertiary institutions without wellresearched economic and societal needs. The elder statesman, who bemoaned the educational system, blamed it for youth unemployment. Akande urged the government to key into deep science-based technological education for graduates to compete favourably with their counterparts across the world and provide solu-tions to the problems confronting the nation. The pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) spoke at the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti during the combined 25th and 26th convocation and 40th anniversary of the university where he was conferred with honorary doctor of public administration. Also honoured were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; House of Representatives member, Timehin Adelegbe; and an entrepreneur, Olawale Jegede.

