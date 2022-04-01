Akande cautions against arbitrary establishment of tertiary institutions

Ex-Osun State Governor Bisi Akande has cautioned against the establishment of tertiary institutions without wellresearched economic and societal needs. The elder statesman, who bemoaned the educational system, blamed it for youth unemployment. Akande urged the government to key into deep science-based technological education for graduates to compete favourably with their counterparts across the world and provide solu-tions to the problems confronting the nation. The pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) spoke at the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti during the combined 25th and 26th convocation and 40th anniversary of the university where he was conferred with honorary doctor of public administration. Also honoured were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; House of Representatives member, Timehin Adelegbe; and an entrepreneur, Olawale Jegede.
Related Articles
Shasore: I defended Nigeria to the best of my ability in P&ID case
The senior lawyer, who represented Nigeria at the incipient of the case with Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID), Olasupo Shasore, says he defended the country to the best of his ability in the matter. The lawyer was accused of compromising the case in favour of P&ID. He was also alleged to have been bribed to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
You’re not talking law, Falana faults Keyamo on Lagos #EndSARS panel
…mulls masses-oriented political party to dislodge APC, PDP Fiery lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has said Lagos State, as a sovereign state within the federation, has the constitutional and legal power to set up a judicial panel of inquiry on any issue. Reacting to the Minister of State for Labour, Mr. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anambra: Shun litigations, join hands with Soludo, Metuh advises losers
A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has advised political parties and their candidates who lost out in the Anambra State governorship election to join hands with Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and work for the good of the state. Metuh also called on Soludo to galvanise and harness the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)