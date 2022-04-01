News

Akande cautions against arbitrary establishment of tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ex-Osun State Governor Bisi Akande has cautioned against the establishment of tertiary institutions without wellresearched economic and societal needs. The elder statesman, who bemoaned the educational system, blamed it for youth unemployment. Akande urged the government to key into deep science-based technological education for graduates to compete favourably with their counterparts across the world and provide solu-tions to the problems confronting the nation. The pioneer chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) spoke at the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti during the combined 25th and 26th convocation and 40th anniversary of the university where he was conferred with honorary doctor of public administration. Also honoured were the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; House of Representatives member, Timehin Adelegbe; and an entrepreneur, Olawale Jegede.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Shasore: I defended Nigeria to the best of my ability in P&ID case

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The senior lawyer, who represented Nigeria at the incipient of the case with Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID), Olasupo Shasore, says he defended the country to the best of his ability in the matter. The lawyer was accused of compromising the case in favour of P&ID. He was also alleged to have been bribed to […]
News

You’re not talking law, Falana faults Keyamo on Lagos #EndSARS panel

Posted on Author Wale elegbede

…mulls masses-oriented political party to dislodge APC, PDP Fiery lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has said Lagos State, as a sovereign state within the federation, has the constitutional and legal power to set up a judicial panel of inquiry on any issue. Reacting to the Minister of State for Labour, Mr. […]
News

Anambra: Shun litigations, join hands with Soludo, Metuh advises losers

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has advised political parties and their candidates who lost out in the Anambra State governorship election to join hands with Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and work for the good of the state. Metuh also called on Soludo to galvanise and harness the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica