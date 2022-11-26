Akande emerges winner of Beeta Playwright Competition 2022

Yemi Akande has won this year’s Beeta Playwright Competition 2022, organised by the Bikiya Graham-Douglas-led Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF). Akande was announced winner last Friday, November 18, at the grand finale held in MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. It was a colourful ceremony that has a crop of notable screen and stage practitioners in attendance. Akande won with The Mask We Wear and received N1.5 million cash prize, an improvement from the N1 million awarded in the past four editions of the prize that is fast defining youth talent in the practice of play writing in the country.

He also got a laptop from Chairborne, one of the sponsors of which MTN Foundation is lead prize sponsor, with Century Group also supporting. Our Story, Our Voices, was the theme for this year’s prize contest. After being announced as winner, an elated Akande thanked the organisers of the prize, noting that; “I’ve been waiting for this all my life.” Akande had told the audience how he suffered a minor accident on his way back from Osun state where he’d gone to see his ailing mother.

He disclosed that it was his third attempt of being a laureate of the prestigious playwright prize. “I’ve been waiting for this all my life. I’m grateful to God I finally got it. And to my mother who has been supporting me, I thank her. She is sick now, that was why I travelled to Osun State. Thank you, Beeta. I’ve been participating in this competition in three years. Beeta has been supporting me, even when I lost my job.

So I’m really happy that I got this,” Akande said in an emotion- laden voice. Chetachu Igbokwe was declared first runner – up, with his play, Brother Brother while Gloria Asoloko is second runner – up, with her play, Dusk to Dawn. Prize organiser and star actress, Bikiya Graham- Douglas, expressed her delight, noting that; “This is our 5th year. I’d like to specially recognise Ogochukwu Ekezie of Union Bank Plc, for believing in this project. She brought Union Bank to support us in the past four seasons. “What a journey it has been? Five editions, over 2,000 entries from 30 states in Nigeria, five winners, several stage productions, and from it the Beeta Arts Festival (BAF), the festival arm of Beeta Universal Arts Foundation, was created. The Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, Mrs. Odunayo Sanya, told the audience why her foundation chose to partner with BUAF for the Beeta Playwright Competition.

