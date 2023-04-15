Akande-Sadipe Defeats PDP Candidate, Dedicates Victory To Late Mother, Constituents

House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Oluyole federal constituency, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has won the supplementary election and dedicated the victory to her late mother, Princess Bamidele Abiose Akande, and the entire people of the constituency.

In an appreciation speech, after her declaration as the House of Representatives member-elect, the lawmaker said, “Today I dedicate this victory to God Almighty, my late mother, my husband, and my family who have sacrificed a lot to allow me to do this.

“I dedicate this to all leaders of APC, who have stood by me and all members of Oluyole Federal Constituency”.

Akande-Sadipe, who currently represents the Oluyole federal constituency in the House of Representatives, reaffirmed her commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy to her constituency, pledging to rededicate herself to the service of the people. She stated that she will ensure more gains of democracy are brought to Oluyole.

She expressed optimism that, serving as a House of Representatives member in the administration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu means good tidings for her constituency.

Akande-Sadipe contested under the APC and polled 14,891 votes to defeat her closest rival, Mogbonjubola Olawale Mojeed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 13, 073 votes.

She further said, “My dear people of Oluyole federal constituency, permit me to thank God for this victory. I almost gave up and lost hope but you stood by me. I appreciate all members of the Oluyole constituency for the show of solidarity and love as was seen and exhibited during the February 25 election and this supplementary election.

“This victory looked like such an impossible task, especially after what happened during the first election, and then my mother died. I could not see my mother, because I was trying to protect my mandate.

“As I have been re-elected to serve you at Abuja, I will put in my very best to push our cause before the House to ensure that the dividends of democracy and opportunities available to my office reach my constituency,” she said.