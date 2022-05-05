News

Akenroye’s family launches foundation to improve education in Ondo

Posted on

The children of a former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Ondo State and the first legal practitioner in the Ilutitun- Osooro area of the state, late Chief Augustus Akenroye, have launched a foundation in memory of their father. The foundation was part of the activities to mark the funeral ceremony of their father. The children recently visited the Local Authority Primary School, Ilutitun- Osooro in Okitipupa Local Council Area of the state, where the foundation would be domiciled.

They donated several school materials to the students. They also pledged to renovate some of the school structures, provide more books, scholarships, and institute endowment funds to immortalize their father who attended the same school. Speaking on why they set up the foundation, the first child of the deceased, Dr. Adegboyega Akenroye, explained that their late father was passionate about education, thus the foundation would help to motivate young children to focus more on their education. Akenroye described their late father as a philanthropist who loved education and was committed to the development of his folks.

He recalled that as the first lawyer from his community, Ilutitun, he influenced many people taking to the legal profession as well as provided educational support to so many indigent youths. On his part, the last child of the deceased, Dr Ayodele Akenroye, described their father as an incorruptible lawyer who refused monetary bribes and gifts, refused to be induced to compromise cases. He reminisced how people brought bags of money and even goats to their homes to influence their father’s legal decisions and he drove them all away.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

