Akeredolu @65: I’ll never depart the path of righteousness, justice

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has declared that he will never depart the path of righteousness and justice as he advances in age. Akeredolu, who disclosed that he had always toed the path of justice, vowed to continue to wax stronger on it. The governor spoke during a Holy Communion Service to mark his 65th birthday at the Chapel of the Epiphany located at his residence, GRA, Owo. Akeredolu, who testified to the unfailing love of God upon his life, said the Almighty has continually demonstrated his kindness towards him. The event hosted by the Diocese of Owo, Anglican Communion, was attended by Akeredolu’s family members, friends and political and professional associates within and outside the state. In his sermon, the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Revd. Stephen Fagbemi, who said the diocese was happy to have Akeredolu as its Chancellor judging by his commitments to the service of God and his people, said the governor should continually give thanks to God for increased strength from the Almighty. Dignatries at the service included the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Ade Adetimehin; Secretary to the State Government, Princes Oladunni Odu, and 1st Female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Folake Solanke.
