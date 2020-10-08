Akeredolu, a good brand to market, says Buhari

…as Agbalajobi predicts victory in gov’s favour

With about 48 hours to the governorship election in Ondo State, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged residents of the state to vote for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the Saturday’s election. According to the President, who addressed supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) via virtual connection stated that Akeredolu deserved second term to consolidate the good works he commenced. President Buhari, who stated this during the grand finale of the APC governorship campaign rally in Akure, Ondo State capital, emphasized that with the development recorded in his first term in office with the lean available resources, Akeredolu had proved to be a good ambassador of the APC.

He said: “Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected to consolidate the good work he commenced in his first term. I am not just proud of his achievements; I am confident he will enjoy the mandate of the good people of Ondo State for the second term.

“The performance of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is endearing and he has taken the state to a new level and on the part of prosperity.” Speakingonsecurityduring the election, President Buhari enjoined the people of the state to eschew violence, play the game by the rules, urging them to come out en masse to vote without any fear of intimidation or harassment. He added that security agencies have been order to ensure adequate security of lives and property before, during and after the election.

“As a government, all necessarymeasuresandsecuritywill be putin place to ensure free and fairelectioncomeSaturday10th October,” Buhari said. Meanwhile, also, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Olusegun Agbalajobi has said Akeredolu would coast home to victory in the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State.

Specifically, Agbalajobi expressed optimism that the reelection of Akeredolu would not be hindered as the governor would record a wide margin in the election, saying any plot against the governor would fail.

The APC chieftain in a statement in Ado-Ekiti yesterday explained that there were clear indications across the state that the APC would win by 75 per cent in all the18 local government areas of Ondo State as Akeredolu deserved re-election following his uncompromising commitment to changing the narrative of governance and develop the state.

He noted that the state had witnessed genuine infrastructural development in the last three years, add- ing that projects scattered across the three senatorial districts of the state were testimonies of Akeredolu’s distinct qualities. This, Agbalajobi said re-electing Akeredolu for another four years would allow him to consolidate on his litany of achievements thereby moving Ondo State to higher pedestal, stressing that Akeredolu’s re-election would further engender socio- economic growth and development of the state as life-changing projects were purposely set up to secure future for generations yet unborn in the state.

