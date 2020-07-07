Akeredolu accuses deputy of plans to cause crisis

It’s governor’s figment of imagination, says Ajayi

Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State has accused his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi of alleged plans to create crisis in the state.

The governor, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo yesterday in Akure, the state capital stated that the state government had uncovered plan by the embattled deputy governor to organise a series of mass protests against his boss.

While briefing newsmen yesterday over the purported development, Ojogo emphasized that the move by Ajayi was part of the desperation to usurped power from his boss. Akeredolu explained that intelligence report had confirmed that the Deputy Governor had released funds for the first face of the planned protests slated for tomorrow in Akure and Abuja.

The Deputy Governor had last week through his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore asked the governor to handover power to him in compliance with Section 190(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), since he had contracted COVID-19.

Akeredolu said: “The deputy governor by his utterances is trying to create a situation of crisis. He has already put in place measures to ensure that he perpetrate crisis in the state.

“He has released some fund to an Abuja-based lawyer and a student union activist who used to be one of his aides to organize protests. “The first phase of the protest will start from Wednesday, this week.

The protest will be tagged ‘Occupy Alagbaka Government House’. In their thoughts, the governor is incapacitated, that he must handover to the deputy governor.

“Barring the unforeseen that is what will happen using some former student leaders who are miscreants because most of them are no more in school.

We do not recognize them because they don’t belong to any student recognized body. “The plans are on. We have very incredible intelligence and very credible evidence at our disposal to alert the world that, that is what the deputy governor has planned to do. “What they intend to do is go create a situation of crisis a legitimate protest on the pretence that governance in the state is grounded.” But the embattled deputy governor described the alleged plans as the figment of the governor’s imagination. Ajayi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo described it as false. He said: “This wild allegation is the figment of imagination of a drowning government. The allegation is not only untrue but reckless and provocative as it represents an orchestrated attempt by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s government to portray the deputy governor as a man desperate for power at all cost. “It must be stated that the Constitution of the Federal Republic is explicit on who takes over in a situation where the governor of a state is incapacitated or unable to discharge his duties.”

“The deputy governor of Ondo State is a man of peace and firm believer in our nation’s constitution. Therefore H.E Agboola Ajayi does not need to sponsor any protest for a constitutional provision to be effected.”

