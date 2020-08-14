News

Akeredolu accuses Mimiko of neglecting Agagu’s projects

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday berated his predecessor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko for turning a blind eye to an array of uncompleted projects initiated by the late former Governor Olusegun Agagu particularly in the Southern Senatorial district where Agagu hailed from. Akeredolu, who frowned at the manner at which the projects were abandoned due to political differences, described it as a disgrace to governance and disservice to the good people of the Southern Senatorial district. The governor stated this during the commissioning of some newly completed projects in the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (AOUTECH), Okitipupa. According to the governor, his administration which believed in the axiom that gov-ernment was continuum, had even completed projects inherited from the same administration who neglected Agagu’s projects for eight years.

While lauding what he described as the great vision of Agagu in the establishment of the University, Akeredolu noted that at the inception of his administration, he was alarmed with the deplorable condition of things in the university in terms of infrastructure, workers’ welfare and other essential facilities incidental to conducive learning environment. According to him, the unfortunate and deplorable situation in the university strengthened his administration’s resolve to change the narrative by immediately commencing a gradual, radical and systematic implementation of the state government’s strategic plan as it related to the university.

The governor disclosed that aside the commencement and completion of a new electrification project, his administration was able to facilitate donation of science equipment worth millions of naira from Seeding Lab. U.S.A in order to encourage meaningful learning and research in the institution. The projects commissioned included the University Library, University Auditorium and the Administrative Building, all of which were initiated by the late Governor Olusegun Agagu, but abandoned for eight years by the Mimiko’s administration.

