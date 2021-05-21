News Top Stories

Akeredolu, Afenifere slam Malami over open grazing comment

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, and Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Socio- political group Thursday slammed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Sheu Malami (SAN) for comparing herders in the South with spareparts sellers in the North.

Interesting Akeredolu, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Malami are both Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) who are versatile with the letter and spirit of the Constitution. Malami, had in a television interview earlier in the week, faulted the banning of open grazing by the Southern Governors Forum saying such is tantamount to banning spare parts dealers in the North. But Akeredolu and the Secretary General of Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseeni described the position of Malami as jejune and contrary to the position of the law and the Constitution of the country.

Akeredolu, who is the Chairman, Southwest Governors Forum in a statement personally signed by him said the resolution of the Southern Governors banning open grazing stands and would be enforced to the letter. Akeredolu in his statement said: “The AGF is quoted to have said that this reasoned decision, among others, is akin to banning all spare parts dealers in the Northern parts of the country and is unconstitutional. “It is most unfortunate that the AGF is unable to distill issues as expected of a Senior Advocate. Nothing can be more disconcerting.

This outburst should, ordinarily, not elicit response from reasonable people who know the distinction between a legitimate business that is not in anyway injurious and a certain predilection for anarchy. Clinging to an anachronistic model of animal husbandry, which is evidently injurious to harmonious relationship between the herders and the farmers as well as the local populace, is wicked and arrogant. Comparing this anachronism, which has led to loss of lives, farmlands and property, and engendered untold hardship on the host communities, with buying and selling of auto parts is not only strange.

It, annoyingly, betrays a terrible mindset. “Mr Malami is advised to approach the court to challenge the legality of the laws of the respective states baning open grazing and decision of the Southern Governor Forum taken in the interest of their people. We shall be most willing to meet him in court. “The decision to ban open grazing stays.

It will be enforced with vigour.” Similarly, Afenifere described Malami as unfit to be the number one law officer of the country for allowing his sectarian disposition to becloud his qualifications and considering his position on the issues affecting the welfare of the people. Pointedly, the mainstream Yoruba organisation described Malami as the spokesman of the Miyetti Allah and their herders’ members rather than being the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for the country.

