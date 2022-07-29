News

Akeredolu allays fears over Owo shootings

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said that Wednesday shooting at the yard of Craneburg Construction Company in Owo was aimed at destroying some of their equipment and not to maim or kill anyone. Akeredolu, who visited the construction site in company of heads of security agencies in the state, including the Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, urged the people not to panic. He said: “I want to allay the fear of our people. Clearly, what happened here on Wednesday night was not an attempt to kidnap anybody, because they went away with nobody. And we have in the premises over hundred people living there. “Yes, there were sporadic gunshots at the wall, but theyneverwentinsidetokill anybody. Itisbetterforeverybody to know. They didn’t go inside there to kill anybody. Theonlytwopeoplewhohad somegunshotsweresecurity men who they saw outside the premises. “So, it is clear to us that their intention was to attack one or two equipment here, which they did. Their explosives affected the tyres and the windscreen of another vehicle.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

