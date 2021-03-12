Akeredolu appoints new HoS

News

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Mr. John Adeyemo as the new Head of Service (HoS) for the state public service. According to a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olabode Richard Olatunde, the appointment was in recognition of Adeyemo’s reliability and efficiency as well as track-records of years of dedication and trustworthiness. Adeyemo replaced Mr. Dare Aragbaiye whose tenure as HoS, ended yesterday. The statement added that Adeyemo, who joined the state’s public service in 1990 as an Administrative Officer II, was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation before his new appointment.

It reads: "Adeyemo, an astute and experienced administrator, had traversed almost all the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the course of his career in the Ondo State public service. "Adeyemo was for many years the chairman of the state's Administrative Officers Forum where he provided leadership and mentorship for officers in the elite corps of administrative officers' cadre.

“He is a member of many professional organisations including the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management and the Nigerian Institute of Management. “He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, among others. “The new Head of Service will be sworn-in on Friday, March 12.’’

