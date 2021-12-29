Akeredolu approves payment of 2022 WAEC fees for students

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has approved fund for the payment of the 2022 WASSCE registration fees for SS3 students in all Public Secondary Schools in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Olufemi Agagu, made this known yesterday in a statement in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, the Ministry of Education, Science & Technology received Governor Akeredolu’s approval of a sum of N515, 000,000 to cover the registration fees for all eligible Candidates and WAEC Charges for all Public Secondary Schools across the State. Agagu described the gesture as historic and thanked the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his magnanimity.

He said: “The gesture is borne out of Mr. Governor’s desire to uplift the standard of education in the state, as well as his resolve to assist indigent students in achieving their educational pursuit.” The commissioner noted that the gesture would go a long way in ameliorating the burden of parents, and urged all stakeholders to support Akeredolu in his efforts at uplifting the standard of education in the state.

