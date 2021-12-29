News

Akeredolu approves payment of 2022 WAEC fees for students

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has approved fund for the payment of the 2022 WASSCE registration fees for SS3 students in all Public Secondary Schools in the state.

 

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Olufemi Agagu, made this known yesterday in a statement in Akure, the state capital.

 

According to him, the Ministry of Education, Science & Technology received Governor Akeredolu’s approval of a sum of N515, 000,000 to cover the registration fees for all eligible Candidates and WAEC Charges for all Public Secondary Schools across the State. Agagu described the gesture as historic and thanked the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his magnanimity.

 

He said: “The gesture is borne out of Mr. Governor’s desire to uplift the standard of education in the state, as well as his resolve to assist indigent students in achieving their educational pursuit.” The commissioner noted that the gesture would go a long way in ameliorating the burden of parents, and urged all stakeholders to support Akeredolu in his efforts at uplifting the standard of education in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Budding stars, Dotman, Dj Tough Joins Labo Entertainment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Budding Music Star, Dotman,as well as Dj Tough, have penned a management deal with the Olabisi Akanbi led Labo Entertainment. Labo Entertainment which has previously worked with commercially successful artists such as Konga, Sideone, Ecoman and Smapee plans to make Dotman and Dj Touch another success story. Dotman hit limelight in 2015 with Yes […]
News

Otta rallies socio-cultural groups, NGOs for Odun Omo Iganmode

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Social and cultural groups, as well as Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State have been enjoined to rally round the 2021 Odun Omo Iganmode Afeleja Central Planning Committee (CPC), towards hosting a successful Celebration.   Chairman of the Committee Aare Dele Bankole while seeking the support of the groups at […]
News

One-Day Governor: Sanwo-Olu swaps role for 17-year-old quiz winner

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday yielded the seat of authority for 17-year-old Ms. Jemimah Marcus, who won the 2020 edition of the Spelling Bee Competition for a brief moment to step, in as a one-day Governor of Lagos State.   Marcus, a student of  Angus Memorial Secondary School in Somolu, Lagos East, was honoured […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica