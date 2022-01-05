Akeredolu assures Ondo workers of better days

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has promised workers that his administration will continue to place a premium on their welfare. Akeredolu, who urged them to remain loyal, steadfast and hardworking, said they must improve upon their attitude to work and dedicate their minds fully to whatever assignment that is given in the New Year. The governor, who spoke at the Annual General Prayer Meeting with Public Servants on the premises of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, said: “I assure you that better days await us and the best is yet to come for all of us in our dear Sunshine State.” He said his administration will continue to reward diligence, integrity, trustworthiness and dedication to the service of the people, noting that he will not shy away from taking audacious decisions.
