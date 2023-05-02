News

Akeredolu Bags ‘Most, Workers’ Friendly Gov’ Award

Posted on Author Bukola Comment(0)

Workers in Ondo State under the umbrella of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have conferred an Award of “Most Workers’ Friendly Governor” on Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

The NLC Chairman, Victor Oladele Amoko and his TUC counterpart, Clement Fatuase, said the award was in appreciation of Governor Akeredolu immense contribution and unflinching support to the welfare of workers in the state.

They noted that the 2023 May Day was an occasion to celebrate and appreciate the Governor for his genuine commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state.

The award was received by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, who represented the Governor at the 2023 Workers’ Day Celebration.

He said: ”Distinguished Comrades, you will recall that at May Day last year 2022, Mr. Governor promised to defray all outstanding arrears of salaries and pensions by the end of the year 2022. “Today, it is no more news that Mr. Governor had fulfilled the promise and had done more than expected.

“For instance, the long awaited consequential pension adjustment was graciously approved for Ondo State pensioners without much agitation, while approval of new retirement age for teachers in Ondo State and many more have been accomplished.

“Comrades, in view of all these and many more, the two Congresses NLC and TUC have resolved to honour Mr Governor with an Award. This Award is not political as some people might perceive it but pure workers appreciation for show of love demonstrated towards workers by the Ondo State Governor.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Southern Kaduna: Coalition seeks parade of suspects nabbed        

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…says members working with military on security patrols A coalition of Southern Kaduna organisations, has made a strong case for the parade of suspects arrested in connection with acts of criminality in the area, saying the development will aid transparency. This was as the coalition, which operates under the umbrella of Southern Kaduna Indigenous Peace […]
News

2023: Ohanaeze backs South/ Middle Belt leaders, endorses Obi

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Pan-Igbo Igbo sociocultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has publicly endorsed the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi as its preferred choice. The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has since endorsed the former Anambra State governor. In a statement issued yesterday, spokesman for Ohanaeze Alex Ogbonnia stressed that the […]
News

Oluwo seeks death penalty for corrupt officials

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Oluwo of Iwo, Osun State, Oba Abdul Rasheed Akanbi, has called for death penalty for corrupt officials. The traditional ruler, who spoke yesterday at the Annual Crime Reporters Award and Lecture in Lagos, also called for life imprisonment for accomplices in corrupt cases to serve as deterrent to others. He lamented that government has […]

Leave a Comment