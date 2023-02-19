Akeredolu: Buhari misled on Naira redesign

The Chairman of Southern Governors Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday raised an alarm over the threat to February 25 polls election over the implementation of the redesigned Naira notes policy by the Federal Government.

Akeredolu, who faulted the implementation of the policy in a statement personally signed by him, said as laudable as the Naira swap policy is, the implementation has brought untold hardship to the citizens of the country, who have found it difficult to transact their legitimate businesses.

In a statement titled: “Mr President should halt this seamless drift”, Akeredolu appealed to the Federal Government to allow the old N1.000.00 and N500.00 notes which formed majority of the currency in circulation to co-exist with the new notes until the situation in the country is brought to normalcy in the country.

Pointedly, Akeredolu said as desirable as the policy appeared to be, its implementation was curious as regards the real motive of its drivers, especially at this time when the general elections is almost here.

According to him, the mere knowledge that the N1000 and N500 notes represented 82 per cent of the currency in circulation and that the N200 note, whose validity has been extended, by fiat, for another 60 days, represented seven per cent exposed the mendacious slant in the advice given to Mr President.

Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of Southwest Governors Forum, said the counsel given to President Muhammadu Buhari by his economic team ‘clearly misrepresented, deliberately, the facts as they existed before the commencement of the implementation of the policy.’

His words: “The implementation of this policy has been woeful despite claims to the contrary. The suffering of the masses, occasioned by the non-availability of new notes to replace the old ones, equally decreed out of existence by presidential fiat in contravention of the CBN Act, 2007, could have been averted if the strategy of a gradual and systematic withdrawal of the old currency notes had been adopted. I make bold to assert that the unfolding events across the country show that the policy has failed significantly. It is, therefore, expected that the President will halt this needless drift into the abyss of chaos, more so, when the ruling of highest court still subsists.

“The crises engendered by the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign some currency notes, threaten to disrupt, not only the forthcoming general elections. The events of the past days, culminating in the intervention of the apex court in the land, and the increasing gale of violence sweeping through the country, portend serious danger to the current democratic governance.

Consequently, this period invites all patriots to speak out with a view to proffering practicable solutions and not project cheap partisan interests.

“I seize this opportunity to appeal to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, to play the role of a Statesman at this crucial moment. It is apparent that the crises, which the current policy on currency swap has created, continue to spiral menacingly.

“There is incontrovertible evidence bordering on miscalculation, error of judgement and/or disinformation on the part of the policy makers, especially the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on the failed implementation of the policy, the effect of which compels the whole country to groan, immeasurably, at present.

“There is hardly anyone who contends with either the statutory functions of the Central Bank of Nigeria or the occupier of the office of its Governor, one of which is the monetary policy. It is also not debatable that the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria is empowered, under our law, to exercise certain executive power. It can, however, not be the original intendment of the drafters of the relevant statutes that the implementation of any policy should occasion widespread hardship and pervasi

