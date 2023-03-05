Akeredolu commends SCOAN leadership for re-opening Ondo branch

The Synagogue Church of All Nations SCOAN has re-opened its church in Ondo State, the home state of its founder, the late God’s General Prophet TB Joshua. The multimillion edifice is sited along Ilesha-Owo Expressway, in Akure, the Ondo State capital on more than five hectares of land.

It is home to over 6,000 worshippers, with its overflow canopies. Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Lucky Ayedatiwa, during the ceremony, described the modernised SCOAN church as, “a giant stride of the church under the leadership of Pastor Evelyn Joshua, with tremendous grace for the upliftment of the people of Ondo State in particular who will benefit more of God’s blessings as people from this environment won’t have to be travelling to Lagos for worship because the spirit of God is one and is here”.

He commended the vision of the SCOAN and congratulated its leadership under Pastor Mrs. Joshua for her perseverance in holding forth and reinforcing the legacy of the founder in keeping the saints together after the passing of the founder, Prophet TB Joshua. He also commended SCOAN members all over the world for their laudable efforts and commitment in reopening the church in Ondo State. According to the governor, the importance of church could not be over-emphasised in individual life and nation building. “The moral character molding, love, peace and unity preached by the church are cardinal principles of true nation building” he stated, adding that “with the reopening of the modernised church many lives will be turned around”. While Pastor Mrs. Evelyn TB Joshua in her address said the opening of Akure church was out of the divine command to expand for the fulfillment of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ’s mission on earth. “We are doing this today by God’s authority and permission of the Holy Spirit to meet the expanding dream of the Ministry by spreading Christ’s message and evangelism” she stated.

