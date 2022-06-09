News

Akeredolu commends Tinubu, other aspirants

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has lauded the emergence of the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election. While lauding APC for its successful conclusion of the presidential primary and special convention, Akeredolu said the party displayed total commitment to the ethos of democracy. Akeredolu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde said: “I congratulate our great party on the conduct of a successful primary election.

 

