Akeredolu condemns killing of soldier, kidnap of expatriate

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed shock over the killing of a soldier as well as the kidnap of an expatriate in the state by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers. Akeredolu, who condemned the incident, stressed that it was unfortunate that such occurrence could happened despite the security framework of the state.

The expatriate, a Lebanese national was kidnapped in Ogbonmo, Ijebu-Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state after his security personnel and driver were killed by the gunmen. The kidnapped expatriate who has been in the state alongside his colleagues for over four years were working on the 4.7Kilometre Ifesanmi- Mobil-Ikare Akoko Junction dualisation road project in Owo.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the workers on the site, which is located in the busy part of the town. The governor, who visited the scene of the incident in company of the Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, Special Adviser to the Governor on security and Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, and the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Raimi Aminu, assured that expatriate would be rescued. While also commiserating with the family of the victims who died during the attack, Akeredolu assured that security will be reinforced on the site for the safety of the workers. “I am shocked. Seriously, this development is not expected in Ondo State of today. Ondo State is where we take security very serious. “It has been part of our pride that we ensure security of lives and property by making sure that all the security apparatus are working well,” he said.

