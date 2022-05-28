News

Akeredolu condemns killing of soldier, kidnap of expatriate

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed shock over the killing of a soldier as well as the kidnap of an expatriate in the state by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers. Akeredolu, who condemned the incident, stressed that it was unfortunate that such occurrence could happened despite the security framework of the state.

The expatriate, a Lebanese national was kidnapped in Ogbonmo, Ijebu-Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state after his security personnel and driver were killed by the gunmen. The kidnapped expatriate who has been in the state alongside his colleagues for over four years were working on the 4.7Kilometre Ifesanmi- Mobil-Ikare Akoko Junction dualisation road project in Owo.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the workers on the site, which is located in the busy part of the town. The governor, who visited the scene of the incident in company of the Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, Special Adviser to the Governor on security and Commander of Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, and the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Raimi Aminu, assured that expatriate would be rescued. While also commiserating with the family of the victims who died during the attack, Akeredolu assured that security will be reinforced on the site for the safety of the workers. “I am shocked. Seriously, this development is not expected in Ondo State of today. Ondo State is where we take security very serious. “It has been part of our pride that we ensure security of lives and property by making sure that all the security apparatus are working well,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: 42,000 sign petition asking UK to sanction FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 42,000 individuals have so far signed a petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government and public officials for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement. The petition on the UK government and parliament website accused the government and the police of violating the rights of agitators protesting against police brutality. […]
News

Lack of transparency ruined APC’s chances in Anambra poll –Chukwuogo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Arch Okey Chukwuogo in this interview with OKEY MADUFORO speaks on some issues in the state politics, including the cancellation of a major stakeholders’ meeting of the party by its Acting Chairman last Sunday   We learnt that there was a stakeholders meeting of […]
News

Treating states as outposts of FG’ll continue to hinder Nigeria’s devt –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the country will continue to be held back in terms of development and progress if states are treated “as mere outposts” of the Federal Government. While emphasising that devolution of powers must be perceived as necessary for the development of the country, Akeredolu urged lawmakers to consider […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica