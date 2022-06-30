News

Akeredolu, Dangote, Shobanjo, others for Akinsiku’s investiture

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, alongside Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chairman of Troyka Group, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Founder, Elizade University, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo as well as His Royal Majesty, Oba Victor Ademefun Kiladejo, the Osemawe of Ondo kingdom will be attending the investiture of Rotarian Sola Akinsiku as the 55th President of Rotary Club of Ikeja and induction of the new board of Directors for the 2022/2023 Rotary year. The investiture which is to raise funds for the Club’s humanitarian projects is scheduled to hold on July 10, at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja. According to a statement signed by the club’s Director of Public Image, Rotarian Segun Adebowale, the club will be bestowing awards of recognition for commitment to humanitarian activities on Akeredolu, Shobanjo and Dangote at the event which will have pioneer Managing Director of Seplat Nigeria Limited and Executive Chairman of AA Holdings, Mr. Austin Avuru as the guest speaker.

The statement added that the club would also confer honorary membership on other eminent personalities like the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Esso Nigeria Limited, Dr. Smith Ezenagu, Alhaji Idris Salihu, Chief Emmanuel Ajufo and Mr. Emeka Okeke. The incoming President identified basic education and literacy, maternal and child care, peace and conflict resolution, environment, economic empowerment, and water and sanitation as some of the focus areas for the 2022/2023 Rotary year.

 

