Akeredolu dares FG, vows to acquire sophisticated weapons for Amotekun

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declared that he will activate the ‘doctrine of necessity’ by acquiring sophisticated weapons for Amotekun Corps in order to effectively protect the people.

Akeredolu, who fumed at the Federal Government for allegedly giving approval to the Kastina State security outfit to bear arms, said denying Amotekun such right amounts to double standard.

According to the governor, who vowed to defend the people in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, said the state government under his watch cannot look on while its citizens are being terrorized and murdered with impunity.

The statement entitled: ‘We Believe In One Nigeria, But We Cannot Have One Country, Two Systems’ reads: “The video making the rounds showing the equivalent of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) in Katsina, obtaining the approval of the Federal Government to bear arms is fraught with great dangers.

“Denying Amotekun the urgently needed rights, to legitimately bear arms is a repudiation of the basis of true federalism which we have been clamouring for.

“That Katsina was able to arm its state security force, with the display of AK47s means we are pursuing one country, two systems solution to the national question.

“If the katsina situation conferring advantages on some, in the face of commonly faced existential threats, it means that our unitary policing system, which has failed, is a deliberate method of subjugation which must be challenged.

“The Independence agreement was based on a democratic arrangement to have a federal state and devolved internal security mechanics. We must go back to that agreement.”

