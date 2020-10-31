Akeredolu decries low level of policing in Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has appealed to the police authorities to embrace their responsibilities as an institution and take charge of the public space for the good of all. Akeredolu stated this yesterday while expressing concern over what he described as the low level of policing in the state. Following the End SARS saga, which later turned violent, there were concerns across various quarters over the continued absence of policemen on the streets.

The governor, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, in a statement, said the general observation across the state shows a very low level of policing which he said is risky to society.

Akeredolu said: “Policing is key, and can only thrive on a note of mutual trust, and respect. We can all, only strive for a better society and brace up to take maximum advantage of lessons learnt from the unfortunate incidents of the last two weeks. “Saddening as the events appear, there is no doubt that a fresh orientation, perception of self-appraisal as well as an encouraging mood of sober reflection pervades the nation.”

Meanwhile, the governor has granted a grace of seven days within which all those in possession of illegal arms and ammunition in the state must turn in such. In the statement, the seven days period of grace commenced yesterday, October 30. Akeredolu specifically directed that all such arms and ammunition should be returned to the Commandant of the South-West Security Network, otherwise known as AMOTEKUN at the Pa Fasoranti’s Gardens, Alagbaka, Akure.

