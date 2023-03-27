News

Akeredolu defends investment in education

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has defended his administration’s investment in education. Akeredolu said education is one of the cardinal responsibilities of his administration, hence the timely release of funds to tertiary institutions in the state despite a paucity of funds. Speaking at the maiden convocation of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) where a total of 982 from six sets (2014- 2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, and 2019-2020 sessions) graduated with first degrees at the weekend, the governor said his administration at its inception was not happy the deplorable conditions of the university, especially in terms of roads, buildings, and other essential facilities.

He said: “This informed our resolve to change the narrative by immediately commencing a gradual, radical, and systematic implementation of the state government’s strategic plan for the university. “I am delighted to recall that within our 100 days in office, we facilitated the asphalt overlay of the first phase of the university road network and inaugurated its use. We have also recently approved the construction of a 2.5-kilometer road network for the university, which has achieved about 75 per cent completion.”

