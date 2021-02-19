News

Akeredolu dissolves cabinet

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has dissolved the state’s Executive Council. The dissolution of the cabinet is coming about a week to his February 24 second term inauguration. The announcement was made at yesterday’s valedictory meeting of the state’s Executive Council Meeting head at the Exco Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

While appreciating the members of the Executive Council for their support for his administration in the last four years, Akeredolu lauded them for their dedication to duty. Akeredolu also said they had worked together as one and the interest of the state had remained paramount throughout their services to the state government Meanwhile, a public lecture would be held on February 23 at the International Event Centre, Akure ahead of the inauguration of Akeredolu and the Deputy Governor-Elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

With the theme, “Towards A New Nigeria: From Federal Fatherism To A Commonwealth”, the lecture will have in attendance the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who is also Chairman Caretaker and convention Planning Committee of APC while the guest speaker will be the President of Africa Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

GOV EMMANUEL LEADS OTHER DIGNITARIES TO BID NKANGA FAREWELL

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dignitaries from all walks of life converged on Ikot Nya, Nsit Ibom, Akwa Ibom State to pay their last respect to the first indigenous Military Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, Rtd, as his remains were laid to rest. The Funeral which was conducted by Qua Iboe Church of Nigeria, had in […]
News

FG moves to avert ASUP strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government yesterday met with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in a bid to avert the union’s scheduled nationwide strike over government’s failure to meet its demands. New Telegraph recalled that ASUP had on 8th October, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on the nonimplementation of NEEDS […]
News Top Stories

DSS probes alleged killing of vendor by Gbajabiamila’s aide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday said it had begun investigation of the reported killing of a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, by a security aide attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja. Okereke, who was shot by the security aide within the Federal Secretariat area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica