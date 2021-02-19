Akeredolu dissolves cabinet

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has dissolved the state’s Executive Council. The dissolution of the cabinet is coming about a week to his February 24 second term inauguration. The announcement was made at yesterday’s valedictory meeting of the state’s Executive Council Meeting head at the Exco Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

While appreciating the members of the Executive Council for their support for his administration in the last four years, Akeredolu lauded them for their dedication to duty. Akeredolu also said they had worked together as one and the interest of the state had remained paramount throughout their services to the state government Meanwhile, a public lecture would be held on February 23 at the International Event Centre, Akure ahead of the inauguration of Akeredolu and the Deputy Governor-Elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

With the theme, “Towards A New Nigeria: From Federal Fatherism To A Commonwealth”, the lecture will have in attendance the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who is also Chairman Caretaker and convention Planning Committee of APC while the guest speaker will be the President of Africa Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

Like this: Like Loading...