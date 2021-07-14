News

Akeredolu Emerges Vanguard’s ‘Governor of the Year

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been selected as the ‘Governor of the Year’ by the Vanguard Media Group, publishers of Vanguard newspapers. It was gathered that the award would be conferred on the governor at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The award, according to Vanguard, was in recognition of the giant strides of Governor Akeredolu in the area of infrastructural development in Ondo State. The event was initially scheduled to hold March 20, 2020, but had to be suspended due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the overriding public interest. Last year, the Deputy Editor of the newspaper, Mr. Adekunle Adekoya, led other members of staff of the newspaper to the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, to present the nomination letter.

Our Reporters

