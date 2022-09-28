Akeredolu faults Presidency over claim on approval of AK-47s

…chides Garba Shehu for turning himself to Katsina State spokesperson

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has taken a swipe at the Presidency over claims on its refusal to approve the use of sophisticated weapons to security outfits in the country amidst the increasing security challenges confronting the country.

Akeredolu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, noted that the assertion of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on the use of automatic weapons by state security outfits betrays the current realities across the country.

The governor also picked holes in the claim of Shehu on the use of AK-47 by the Katsina State security outfit during training, wondering why Shehu turned himself to be spokesperson for the Kastina State government.

He said: “It is rather suspicious that Garba Shehu elected himself as the spokesperson for the Kastina State Government. Whereas, the Katsina State has not come out openly to deny the statement of Governor Akeredolu on the use of AK-47 by Vigilantes of Katsina State during training.

“The reasons adduced by Garba Shehu in his press statement for the continued refusal to approve of the use of sophisticated weapons by state security outfits can no longer be plausible in the face of increasing security challenges being faced by the people.

“The assertion of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on the use of automatic weapons by state security outfits betrays the current realities across the country.

“His attempt to justify the use of AK-47 by the Vigilantes of Katsina State for training stands logic on its head.

“The report by the TVC News that went viral showed the Kastina State Vigilante training with AK-47. This is the same weapon which approval has vehemently been refused for the use of Amotekun Corps and other state security outfits.”

