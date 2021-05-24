Akeredolu, Fayemi absent as S’West APC leaders demand true federalism

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West, yesterday, met in Lagos to deliberate and addressed major national issues including insecurity and the agitation for the Yoruba nation by some individuals and groups in the region and the country.

The meeting, which held at the State House, Marina, Lagos, was convened by the former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande.

The South-West APC leaders present at the meeting were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and General Alani Akinrinade. Others were Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Prince Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and former APC National Vice-Chairman, Chief Pius Akinyelure.

Two of the APC governors in the zone, namely, Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State were absent at the meeting. Briefing journalists at the end of their five-hour deliberation, Chief Akande, who was the pioneer interim National Chairman of the APC, said the leaders are strongly opposed to separatist agitations and hate speeches, urging those indulging in such to desist forthwith.

While stating their renewed belief in the unity, stability and sustainability of the country, Chief Akande said terrorism and violent criminality threatening many areas in the country are adversely affecting the lives and livelihoods of too many innocent and peace-loving Nigerians.

The APC leaders also advocated for true federalism that will ensure allocation of more power and resources to the states, adding that such empowerment for the state will essentially strengthen the society and improve democratic governance to beat the present challenges and also engender durable peace and security.

The nine-point communiqué reads, “They express their strong opposition to separatist agitations and hate speeches. While urging those indulging in such to desist forthwith, they renew their belief in the unity, stability and sustainability of the country.

“We note with significant concern the security situation in the country. Terrorism and violent criminality threaten many areas, adversely affecting the lives and livelihoods of too many innocent and peace-loving Nigerians.

“While mindful of the resource and other constraints facing the nation, we urge the Federal Government to continue to make the necessary expenditures and allocate sufficient resources to enable the military and security agencies to tackle the difficult security challenges confronting us.”

Cautioning public figures against uttering statements capable of sparking division, the leaders said, “For Nigeria to overcome these challenges, we must do so with unity of purpose and action.

The desire for peace and the chance for a prosperous and just society is universal and transcends all regional, religious or ethnic divisions.

“We urge government at all levels, security agencies, and public leaders across the country to do everything possible to prevent tension so that we sustain the necessary unity to defeat these challenges to our national security.

All responsible Nigerians must speak and act in a manner that strengthens our common cause against these common threats to our collective peace, justice and development.

“We restate our abhorrence of violence as a means to achieve either political or economic power and influence. We strongly condemn violence of any form in any part of the country, regardless of ethnic or regional identity of the perpetrators of the violence or of the victims.”

The ruling party leaders in the region also called on the Federal Government to protect potential victim of violence and assist those who have previously been victimized by terrorism or widespread banditry.

On the system of governance in the country, the leaders said, “We hold to the view that true federalism, where more power and resources are allocated to the states, will be an essential part in strengthening society and improving democratic governance so that we beat the present challenges but also engender durable peace and security.

“True federalism and the reallocation of resources and authority that comes with it will empower the states to solve localized issues before they spread and transform into national ones.

In addition to mitigating political competition for control of the national government, greater federalism will empower grassroots economic development and political reforms that will stand as bulwarks against the terrorism and criminality now experienced in too many parts of the nation.

A hallmark of this enhanced federalism will be the establishment of state police forces.”

Backing the position of the Southern Governors taken at their May 11, 2021 summit in Asaba, Delta State, regarding ranching, the leaders said, “We do so because such a decision will lessen tensions between farmers and herders while also helping the longterm economic viability of both the farming and herding communities.

“We are mindful of the short-term dislocation this might cause but are also mindful that this position is in the best interests of all parties concerned.

We, therefore, recommend that the federal and state governments cooperate fully with each other to enact the necessary measures to encourage this more effective and modern method of cattle-rearing so that both farmers and herders can pursue their livelihoods with greater productivity and in a more cooperative relationship that minimizes the friction between these two important pillars of our agricultural economy.

“We also thank traditional rulers for their important role in the polity and appeal to them to keep intervening to maintain peace and stability. “

And finally, we use the opportunity of the meeting to urge the Federal Government to provide, through the CBN, short, medium and long term financing for states and those who may wish to set up ranches as part of the agricultural sustainability policy,” the communiqué read.

