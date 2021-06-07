Akeredolu, Fayemi, Ortom, Obaseki mourn

Governors and other top Nigerians have expressed shock over TB Joshua’s sudden death. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday described the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua as a great loss to Christendom.

Also, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said the sad news of the passage of Joshua was received as a rude shock. Akeredolu said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Richard Olatunde, that the exit of the philanthropist would be sorely missed by many. “The pains are not mere emotional flashes; they are indeed piercing,” Akeredolu said.

He said: “Of significant note too, Pastor Joshua never hesitated to assist in whatever manner the Ondo State government desired such. To us in Ondo State, we consider this a personal loss. He was a pride to the Sunshine State.

On his part, Fayemi in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Yinka Oyebode, described the news as a major blow to the Christian community in the country.

He said: “The government and good people of Ekiti State share in the grief of Pastor Joshua’s death and pray that God will uphold the family and the ministry as well as grant the deceased eternal rest.”

On his part, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State described the sudden demise of the renowned preacher as shocking and unfortunate.

The governor, in a statement by his CPS, Mr. Terver Akase, said the evangelist would be remembered not only for spreading the gospel of Christ but also for his humanitarian works through which he positively touched millions of lives.

Also, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State said he was saddened by the pastor’s death.

He said: “I am saddened by the news of the passing of Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, a great preacher of the gospel who impacted the lives of millions of people across the world.

