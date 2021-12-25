Akeredolu felicitates Christians

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on the residents of the state to celebrate moderately as Christians across the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Akeredolu stated this while felicitating with Christians across the state and beyond on the occasion of the Christmas celebration. The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde charged the people to reflect the reason for the season by extending love to the less-privileged and their neighbours. He said “undoubtedly, this season resonates deep feeling of excitement and celebration. It is a celebration that has become a ritual among us. The birth of Jesus Christ preaches love, happiness, and salvation for the people. We must be deliberate, this season, to spread love around.
