News

Akeredolu felicitates Christians

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comments Off on Akeredolu felicitates Christians

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on the residents of the state to celebrate moderately as Christians across the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Akeredolu stated this while felicitating with Christians across the state and beyond on the occasion of the Christmas celebration. The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde charged the people to reflect the reason for the season by extending love to the less-privileged and their neighbours. He said “undoubtedly, this season resonates deep feeling of excitement and celebration. It is a celebration that has become a ritual among us. The birth of Jesus Christ preaches love, happiness, and salvation for the people. We must be deliberate, this season, to spread love around.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Bandits attack: ACF condemns alleged bombing of Benue communities by soldiers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

bombing of Benue communities by soldiers Baba Negedu Kaduna The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday condemned the alleged retaliatory bombings of communities in Benue State by soldiers, following the killing of 11 military personnel by bandits in the state.   ACF disclosed that while it does not subscribe to the lawlessness and barbarism exhibited by […]
News Top Stories

2023: Kukah warns Nigerians against repeat of 2015 ‘mistake’

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has warned Nigerians to be wary of deceptive politicians who might present themselves as impeccable candidates of the various political parties in the 2023 general elections. Kukah gave the warning while delivering a lecture on: ‘National Cohesion for Growth and Progress – The Nigerian Dilemma […]
News Top Stories

FIRS targets N10.1trn in 2022

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…says PIA will negatively impact revenue Reps want Twitter, Facebook taxed The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has projected N10.1 trillion revenue for the 2022 financial year. Chairman of the agency, Muhammad Nami, said this Wednesday at the ongoing 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF & FSP) interaction with the House of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica