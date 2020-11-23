News

Akeredolu fires Attorney-General, appoints rights activist

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Assembly for confirmation.

Titiloye who was a former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association, NBA, Akure Branch, is a human right activist and a social critic in the state

 

. The statement read “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has rejigged his cabinet. “Following this, he has appointed frontlinehumanrights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye as hisnewAttorney-Generaland Commissioner for Justice.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Mr. Governor thanks the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice that has just been removed for services rendered to the state. He wishes him success in his future endeavours.” Meanwhile, a group, the Ondo State Concern Citizens has frowned at the removal of Olawoye as Attorney- General of the state

 

The group alleged that the Akeredolu ordered the removal of theOlawoyeoverhis standthat courtorder must be obeyed on the reinstatement of the four lawmakers who were illegally suspended. It would be recalled that the four lawmakers, Deji Iroju, Tomide Akinribido, Wale Williams, and Favor Tomomewo had last week secured victory at the Appeal Court, Akure.

 

Last week, the Appeal Court dismissed the Ondo State Assembly’s suit against the lawmakers, while also reinstating them to resume legislative functions without hindrance. According to the group, the act of the governor is against the tenets and cores of a democratic setting and if left unchecked might lead to a state of autocracy on the path of the Governor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In the words of the Coordinator of the Group, Comrade Ayodeji Akinwamide,

 

“We set ourselves on the wrong side of history if we continue to allow acts of impunity like this thrive in our society, the actions of Arakunrin Akeredolu is dangerous to the working of democracy in Ondo

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Polio-free status, a hard won battle

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has described the recent achievement of a Wild Polio Virus Free status by the country as a hard won battle.     According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President who congratulated Nigerians on the joyous occasion appreciated all partners, local and […]
News

Incessant flooding threatening food security –AFAN

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe and Lawrence Olaoye

Farmers in Nigeria, under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) said the continued flooding of farm lands across the country was a source of serious concerns to them, due to the threat it poses to food security.   The Factional President of AFAN, Farouk Mudi disclosed this in Abuja recently when he […]
News

CBN sold $23.9bn forex in 2019 –Report

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it made total foreign exchange sales of $23.9billion last year as part of measures to ensure exchange rate stability. The apex bank, which disclosed this in its “Annual Activity Report 2019” released yesterday, said total forex sales in 2019, was $1.8billion less than the amount ($25.7billion) it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: