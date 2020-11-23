Akeredolu fires Attorney-General, appoints rights activist

Assembly for confirmation.

Titiloye who was a former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association, NBA, Akure Branch, is a human right activist and a social critic in the state

. The statement read “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has rejigged his cabinet. “Following this, he has appointed frontlinehumanrights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye as hisnewAttorney-Generaland Commissioner for Justice.

“Mr. Governor thanks the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice that has just been removed for services rendered to the state. He wishes him success in his future endeavours.” Meanwhile, a group, the Ondo State Concern Citizens has frowned at the removal of Olawoye as Attorney- General of the state

The group alleged that the Akeredolu ordered the removal of theOlawoyeoverhis standthat courtorder must be obeyed on the reinstatement of the four lawmakers who were illegally suspended. It would be recalled that the four lawmakers, Deji Iroju, Tomide Akinribido, Wale Williams, and Favor Tomomewo had last week secured victory at the Appeal Court, Akure.

Last week, the Appeal Court dismissed the Ondo State Assembly’s suit against the lawmakers, while also reinstating them to resume legislative functions without hindrance. According to the group, the act of the governor is against the tenets and cores of a democratic setting and if left unchecked might lead to a state of autocracy on the path of the Governor.

In the words of the Coordinator of the Group, Comrade Ayodeji Akinwamide,

“We set ourselves on the wrong side of history if we continue to allow acts of impunity like this thrive in our society, the actions of Arakunrin Akeredolu is dangerous to the working of democracy in Ondo

