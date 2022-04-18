News

Akeredolu funding wife’s Imo senatorial ambition with Ondo money – PDP

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has said that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is using the state resources to finance the senatorial ambition of his wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, in Imo State.

Mrs Akeredolu had earlier declared her interest in contesting the Imo East senatorial district in the 2023 general election, on the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

The PDP in a statement issued by its state Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said the governor’s wife has demonstrated that she was one rank ahead of and older than her husband.

According to the statement, “Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, ranks among wives in the corridor of power who know exactly what to do with the enormous influence and lush funds available to their husbands.

“Mrs Akeredolu has also demonstrated that she is one rank ahead of her husband. As a matter of fact, she does not mince words by saying she is three years older than her husband, who is the Governor of Ondo State.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sports Minister extols late Durojaiye’s virtues

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister for Youth and Sports Deve l o p m e n t , Chief Sunday Dare, has described the demise of the former Chairman of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, as a huge loss to the nation. Describing the late politician as a strong advocate of democracy, Dare acknowledged the roles […]
News

Group launches governance innovation accelerator

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

An Abuja-based public strategy firm, Gatefield, yesterday announced its partnership with an American university, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Governance Lab (MIT GOV/LAB), CC Hub, and the Ekiti State Ministry of Health and Human Services to launch the first governance innovation accelerator in Nigeria. This was announced in Abuja after a meeting with Ekiti State […]
News

Insecurity: Buhari’s dealing with difficult situation, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was dealing with a very difficult situation concerning the security challenges facing the country. The Speaker said this Monday in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica