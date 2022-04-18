Akeredolu funding wife’s Imo senatorial ambition with Ondo money – PDP

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has said that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is using the state resources to finance the senatorial ambition of his wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, in Imo State.

Mrs Akeredolu had earlier declared her interest in contesting the Imo East senatorial district in the 2023 general election, on the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP in a statement issued by its state Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said the governor’s wife has demonstrated that she was one rank ahead of and older than her husband.

According to the statement, “Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, ranks among wives in the corridor of power who know exactly what to do with the enormous influence and lush funds available to their husbands.

“Mrs Akeredolu has also demonstrated that she is one rank ahead of her husband. As a matter of fact, she does not mince words by saying she is three years older than her husband, who is the Governor of Ondo State.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...