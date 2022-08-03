News

Akeredolu gives 30-day extension on enforcement of CCTV installation

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has extended the enforcement of the compulsory installation of Close- Circuit Television (CCTV) devices in all public places to September 1. He made the announcement in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde yesterday. According to him, extension followed the appeals from churches, mosques and other public centres.

The institutions had appealed to the governor to enable them to put in place necessary measures as contained in the State Executive Order. On June 22, Akeredolu signed an Executive Order mandating owners and operators of public as well as private institutions to install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras to monitor and keep surveillance on the daily activities on their premises. The move became imperative following the June 5 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where 40 worshippers were killed by terrorists.

The statement said: “With the one-month extension, all security agencies in the state shall enforce the Executive Order as from September 1. “Violators shall be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.” “Governor Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people, describing it as a top priority.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG: 84% of blind diseases avoidable

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has said 84 per cent of blind diseases recorded in the country were avoidable with proper care and access to quality eye services. The Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, said this at the inauguration of the National Eye Health policy and inauguration of the National Eye Health Committee yesterday in […]
News

Osun: INEC devolves distribution of PVCs to wards

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has devolved the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to registration areas/wards. INEC in a statement by its state Public Relations Officer, Seun Osimosun, said the devolution is to ensure smooth processes of distribution of the cards. The statement reads in part: “INEC swishes to inform […]
News

Excitement as UCH takes delivery of 1st IVF triplets

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday took delivery of triplets of the first In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) carried out in the hospital, New Telegraph has learnt. The procedure for the delivery according to the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Toye Akinrinnola, commenced at about 1pm and it took about 46 minutes. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica