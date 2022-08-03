Akeredolu gives 30-day extension on enforcement of CCTV installation

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has extended the enforcement of the compulsory installation of Close- Circuit Television (CCTV) devices in all public places to September 1. He made the announcement in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde yesterday. According to him, extension followed the appeals from churches, mosques and other public centres.

The institutions had appealed to the governor to enable them to put in place necessary measures as contained in the State Executive Order. On June 22, Akeredolu signed an Executive Order mandating owners and operators of public as well as private institutions to install, use and maintain CCTV devices and other secret cameras to monitor and keep surveillance on the daily activities on their premises. The move became imperative following the June 5 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where 40 worshippers were killed by terrorists.

The statement said: “With the one-month extension, all security agencies in the state shall enforce the Executive Order as from September 1. “Violators shall be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.” “Governor Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people, describing it as a top priority.”

