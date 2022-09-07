Akeredolu goofed on Tompolo’s surveillance contract –N’Delta group

From the stable of the Coalitionof NigerDelta (CND) came a damning attack on the Ondo State Governor, RotimiAkeredolu, over his outburst on the award of pipelines surveillance contract to former militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo. Few days after the monthly N4 billion contract was awarded to Tompolo’s security outfit, the governor cried foul and blamed the Federal Government for contracting it out to a private individual. The governor categorically said it was safe to conclude thattheFederalGovernment hadimpliedlypermittednonstate actors to bear heavy assault weapons while denying the same privilege to the states, the federating units. But the group in a cosigned statement in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday said Akeredolu betrayed the patriotic understanding of the Niger Delta demands. The national president, Tamarapreye Tareware and National Secretary, Meshach Bebenimibo, expressed dismay that Akeredolu differs from his Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who had been supportive. “It is disheartening for a sitting governor to say the new surveillance contract to Tompolo is bad and that the FG awarded it to him implies that a private citizen like Tompolo will be allowed to handle not just light but sophisticated weapons to be able to ward off possible attacks from the vicious oil bunkering cartel. “Tompolo has worked tirelessly for the peace in Niger Delta and will continue to sustain and protect the wealth of the nation in collaboration with other stakeholders. “We advise the Governor of Ondo State to emulate his counterparts or colleagues, Dr (Sen) Ifeanyi Okowa, the Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and revered traditional rulers in the Niger Delta who commended the Federal Government for the laudable surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo to increase the fortune of the nation.” The group adjudged Akeredolu’s outburst as “a slap on the faces of Niger Delta stakeholders,” maintaining that “Rotimi Akeredolu should know that Tompolo does not need any guns to combat oil theft. He will be working with the security agents hand-in-hand and needed no arm.” Thegroupdeclaredatotal support for the action of the Federal Government and assured backed the capability of Tompolo to deliver on the assignment. “High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aliasTompolo, has done enough for keeping the peace in the Niger Delta. He has used his God-given wisdom to curb negative vices in the Niger Delta,” the statement noted.

