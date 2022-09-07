News Top Stories

Akeredolu goofed on Tompolo’s surveillance contract –N’Delta group

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

From the stable of the Coalitionof NigerDelta (CND) came a damning attack on the Ondo State Governor, RotimiAkeredolu, over his outburst on the award of pipelines surveillance contract to former militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo. Few days after the monthly N4 billion contract was awarded to Tompolo’s security outfit, the governor cried foul and blamed the Federal Government for contracting it out to a private individual. The governor categorically said it was safe to conclude thattheFederalGovernment hadimpliedlypermittednonstate actors to bear heavy assault weapons while denying the same privilege to the states, the federating units. But the group in a cosigned statement in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday said Akeredolu betrayed the patriotic understanding of the Niger Delta demands. The national president, Tamarapreye Tareware and National Secretary, Meshach  Bebenimibo, expressed dismay that Akeredolu differs from his Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who had been supportive. “It is disheartening for a sitting governor to say the new surveillance contract to Tompolo is bad and that the FG awarded it to him implies that a private citizen like Tompolo will be allowed to handle not just light but sophisticated weapons to be able to ward off possible attacks from the vicious oil bunkering cartel. “Tompolo has worked tirelessly for the peace in Niger Delta and will continue to sustain and protect the wealth of the nation in collaboration with other stakeholders. “We advise the Governor of Ondo State to emulate his counterparts or colleagues, Dr (Sen) Ifeanyi Okowa, the Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and revered traditional rulers in the Niger Delta who commended the Federal Government for the laudable surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo to increase the fortune of the nation.” The group adjudged Akeredolu’s outburst as “a slap on the faces of Niger Delta stakeholders,” maintaining that “Rotimi Akeredolu should know that Tompolo does not need any guns to combat oil theft. He will be working with the security agents hand-in-hand and needed no arm.” Thegroupdeclaredatotal support for the action of the Federal Government and assured backed the capability of Tompolo to deliver on the assignment. “High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aliasTompolo, has done enough for keeping the peace in the Niger Delta. He has used his God-given wisdom to curb negative vices in the Niger Delta,” the statement noted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Plateau should avoid Rwanda’s experience, says Rev. Pam

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC, Rev Dr. Yakubu Pam has called on religious leaders in Plateau State to do all they could to avert Rwandan experience in the state. Rev Pam stated this when he visited the leadership of Jamatu Nasira Islam, JNI on Friday at Jos Central Mosque. Rev. Pam, who […]
News

Social enterprise, Thankyou launches initiative to help end poverty

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Australia-based social enterprise, Thankyou,  has  announced an invitation to P&G and Unilever – two of the world’s largest and most influential consumer goods companies – to make and distribute Thankyou products globally to help end extreme poverty. In a press release, Thankyou said that to convince these companies to take this bold move, it is asking people […]
News Top Stories

Ortom attack: We won’t accept any attempt to make Benue ungovernable –NGF

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Onyekachi Eze, Chukwu David, Lawrence Olaoye, Cephas Iorhemen and Musa Pam

More condemnations, yesterday, greeted the failed assassination attempt on the Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, by armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Saturday.   Ortom had, on Saturday March 20, alleged that he was ambushed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits along the Tyo-MU Makurdi/Gboko road, as he was returning from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica