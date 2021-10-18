News

Akeredolu, Greenwich mayor partner on investment, ICT

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, at the weekend, sought the partnership of the Mayor of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, London, the United Kingdom (UK), Councillor Denise Hyland.following his visit to the UK.

 

During the visit, the governor, who described Ondo State as an educationally- advanced state with a large youth population that provides affordable labour for industrial activities and women empowerment, made a case for investment in the state.

 

Akeredolu noted that the state already had a partnership agreement with the city of Linyi in China, which he said has  led to the Ondo/Linyi Industrial Hub in the state.

 

He said: “We have the biggest concentration of industries in one location, impacting heavily on the socio-economic life of the state and citizens alike.

 

“We seek assistance in education through ICT empowerment, library support, ICT initiatives, youth and women development programmes, among others

