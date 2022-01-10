Akeredolu hails return of soldiers to prisons

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is excited by the return of soldiers to guard the Correctional Centres in the state three days after they were suddenly withdrawn. Akeredolu confirmed the development in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde on Sunday. Akeredolu had condemned the withdrawal, saying it could lead to jailbreaks. Describing the return of the soldiers as “a positive development”, Akeredolu emphasised that the Nigerian Army allowed good reasoning to prevail in the interest of the people. The development had also caused apprehension among residents following the attacks on correctional facilities by gunmen. The statement said: “We note the return of soldiers to the correctional centres as concerting. “A federal facility like the correctional centre should not have been left without deserving security for any reason. “However, the return of the soldiers to the facilities is a positive development. “Both the Nigerian Army and the Correctional centres belong to the Federal Government. There must be continuous synergy. We will also continue to do our best to give the necessary support when the need arises
