Akeredolu: I believe in one Nigeria

Adewale Momoh Akure

Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said he believes in one Nigeria. Akeredolu urged Nigerians to continue to co-exist peacefully and pray for the continuous unity and peace of the nation.

 

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde and made available to journalists in Akure, Akeredolu, who said Nigeria’s unity is her strength, charged the people to continue to work for the progress of the country, adding that irrespective of ethnic backgrounds, Nigerians are one.

 

The governor was said to have spoken at the 52nd Ascension of Mount Horeb 2021 of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (Worldwide) held at the Church Galilee, Ilorin-Ibadan Expressway, Orile-Igbon, Oyo State.

 

While noting that the country is very important to all, the governor urged the congregation to pray for peace and tranquility in the country. “Our country is very important to us. I believe our unity is our strength.

It is important that those of us on this holy ground pray for our nation. Let’s pray to God to allow peace reign in our land. All these problems of banditry and kidnappings should end. Let us seek the face of God.

 

“There is nothing that is beyond prayers. Our God is powerful. Let us toe the path of God, obey him and serve him. He does communicate with us if our heart is pure,” the statement read.

 

He commended the Church for conducting its programmes in various languages being spoken in the country, saying it is a reflection of the fact that Nigerians are one.

