Akeredolu inaugurates Jaiz Bank branch in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, inaugurated Jaiz Bank branch in Akure, the state capital, urging everyone to patronise the bank as it’s meant for both Muslims and non-Muslims. He said the coming of the premier non-interest bank in Nigeria to Ondo would open the doors for all to enjoy non-interest financing. The governor said: “The bank is not for Muslims alone. I am not a Muslim.

In fact, I am the Chancellor of my own church and I am going to have an account in the state. “Over the last five years, we have made efforts to bring development to the state and today we are bringing in Jaiz Bank to the state. The state is under banked. We need more.” He urged civil servants in the state to transfer their salary accounts to Jaiz Bank so that they can take advantage of Jaiz Bank’s mortgage facility.

“There is no bank where you can get facility just after six month, Jaiz did this and I can say that if not the 8th then it is the 9th wonders of the world,” he noted. The Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Hassan Usman, thanked the governor for his support towards the establishment of the bank in Ondo State.

He said he appreciated the support of the governor in creating the enabling environment for investments to strive in the state for the benefit of the people. The MD told the gathering at the event that since Jaiz Bank commenced operations in 2012, it has been providing ethical services to individuals, corporate and government entities with the mission of Making Life Better through ethical finance. He said: “Since its debut exactly a decade ago, the nation’s premier noninterest bank has maintained its leadership role by deepening this alternative model of financing, thus providing the foundation for its expansion, and providing the needed ethical funding for infrastructural development in the country. He said: “Within this period, the bank has won notable international and local accolades, amongst which are the most improved Islamic banking awards in 2020 and 2021 respectively, from the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).”

 

