Akeredolu, Jegede know fate tomorrow

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure will tomorrow decide whether or not the petition challenging the victory of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State in the October 10 governorship election was a pre-election matter.

The appellate court would also interpret section 183 of the 1999 Constitution as it related to the qualification of Akeredolu and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

The three-man panel led by Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua, had fixed Wednesday, June 16, after it heard Jegede’s counsel, Oyeachi Ikpeazu, SAN, that canvassed in his submission why Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa should be sacked, saying they were not properly nominated by their party, the APC.

The election petition tribunal had said it did not have jurisdiction to hear the case, and consequently dismissed the petition filed by Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the victory of Akeredolu. However, the tribunal held that issues relating to the qualification of Akeredolu and his deputy were not a pre-election matter, but a constitutional matter, which was the prerogative of higher courts.

Displeased with the outcome of the judgement, Jegede filed an appeal against the decision of the court that upheld the victory of Governor Akeredolu on the ground that it did not have jurisdiction.

Akeredolu on his cross appeal asked the appellate court to declare the suit as a pre-election matter which should be handled by a conventional court and not an election tribunal.

Lead counsel to Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa, APC and INEC; Akin Olujimi, Lateef Fagbemi and Charles Edosanmwon, however, faulted Jegede’s arguments, saying that the case was a pre-election matter.

