Akeredolu, Jegede writing history in Ondo politics – Bishop Borokini

The Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese and Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province, Dr. Simeon Borokini, has described the cordial relationship between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede as writing history in the state’s politics. Jegede was the candidate of the PDP in 2016 and the 2020 governorship elections in the state while Akeredolu was the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the same election defeating Jegede in the two elections.interestingly, the duo are Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN). Speaking at the burial service of Mrs Caroline Jegede, mother of Eyitayo at St. David Cathedral Anglican Church, Akure, Ondo State, the cleric said the cordial relationship between the two contenders is a good omen for the state. Both legal luminaries had paid each other condolence visits when their mothers passed on and Akeredolu promised that the state government would fully participate in the burial arrangements of Jegede’s mother.

